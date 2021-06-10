Some Victorian homes may be without power well into next week

More than 120,000 homes in Victoria are still without power this morning after wild storms lashed the state yesterday.

The situation is the most severe in the Dandenong Ranges, where the power network has been extensively damaged.

It may be days before power is restored in some suburbs.

Cockatoo resident, Jill, says there’s no estimated return for power to her home.

“We’ve had a message from AusNet just basically saying ‘We’re doing the best we can and just basically sit tight’,” she told Ross and Russel.

Macclesfield man, Michael, says it’s not just the power that’s out in his area.

“We’ve had no power, no mobile phones, thank goodness for the landline,” he said.

Press PLAY below to hear 3AW listeners describe the situation in their areas

There are 110,000 AusNet customers in Victoria’s east who are still without power.

The Lilydale, Dandenong Ranges, Phillip Island, Traralgon, Moe, Foster, Leongatha, Sale, Bairnsdale and Wonthaggi areas are among the worst affected.

Spokesperson for AusNet, Hellina Lilley, says some customers won’t have their power restored until next wek.

“The damage is extensive and the restoration works are going to continue well into the weekend and, for some unfortunately, into next week,” she told Neil Mitchell.

“I would say, worst case scenario … probably Wednesday or Thursday.”

Press PLAY below for the latest from AusNet

Director of Energy Networks Australia, which operates CitiPower, PowerCor and United Energy, says only about 12,500 homes are currently without power in their network.

“We’ve restored power since Wednesday to over 200,000 customers,” he told Ross and Russel.

“Everyone will be back on in our networks by midday Saturday.”

Press PLAY below to hear more from Mr Rourke