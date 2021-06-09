Unprecedented outage: Some Victorian households won’t have power restored ‘for some days’

Some Victorians have been warned they’ll be without power for days, after a savage storm lashed the state.

Hundreds of thousands of homes are currently without eletricity, in what one energy provider has described as an unprecedented outage event.

There are currently 162,000 homes and business without power on the AusNet network alone.

Spokesperson from AusNet, Steve Brown, says it’s “the biggest impact in terms of outages caused that anyone in our organisation can remember”.

“Roughly a quarter of our network has been impacted,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“It’s the outer-eastern suburbs, Dandenongs and Yarra Valley to the east of Melbourne, Gippsland across the South Gippsland coast and into Central Gippsland, some of the outer south-eastern suburbs, the northern suburbs of Melbourne and Central Victoria.”

Mr Brown warned some people won’t have their power restored for days.

NEIL MITCHELL: “Is it possible that some people, as has happened before, could be without power for days?” MR BROWN: “Yes it is. The damage is just all across our network … there will be some people that we won’t be able to restore the power to them for some days.”

“Our priority today, when it is safe to do is, is going to be assessing the damage so we can start to schedule these repairs in,” Mr Brown said.

Press PLAY below to hear more on the unprecedented power outage