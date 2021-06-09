3AW
‘Terrifying’ storms isolate Victorian towns, bring down trees and cause massive power outages

4 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Fierce storms have brought trees down on homes and across roads, and more than 200,000 people are without power this morning after wild storms lashed the state.

The towns of Trentham, Musk and Lyonville are completely isolated due to fallen trees on all roads in and out.

Deb, who is stuck in her caravan at Lake Jubilee Caravan Park in Daylesford, says trees are falling all around her.

“We can’t go anywhere, not even in the car because all the roads are cut off,” she told Ross and Russel.

“There’s trees falling all around our caravan, we’re just waiting for one to hit. It’s a frightening situation.

“The sound of it is terrifying. There’s nowhere to go.”

Press PLAY below to hear Deb’s terrifying story

Police received hundreds of calls to trees down on roads in the Hepburn Moorabool and Ballarat areas, as well as the Yarra Ranges and Dandenong Ranges.

The VicEmergency website shows more than 2000 incidents across the state.

Press PLAY below to hear an update on SES call-outs

Police are urging anyone who doesn’t need to be on the roads to stay at home.

The Moorooduc Highway is closed southbound in Moorooduc and the Lilydale train line is suspended due to a fallen tree at Mooroolbark.

A warning for damaging winds remains in place this morning, stretching from Stawell to Sale and Bendigo down to Wilsons Prom.

Heroic police brave storm on foot to rescue mother and child after Olinda tree fall

Ross and Russel
News
