More than 400 people arrested in massive crackdown on car crime in Melbourne’s south-east

A 34-year-old Seaford man has been charged with 129 offences as part of a huge police crackdown in Melbourne’s south-eastern suburbs.

The man has been charged with offences including motor theft, theft from a vehicle, carjacking, armed robbery, arson and assault.

The charges come as part of the Birds of Prey operation police have been running across Port Phillip, Stonnington, Glen Eira, Bayside, Kingston, Frankston and the Mornington Peninsula since March 2019.

Police have arrested 408 people as part of the operation, and laid charges for 2950 car crime-related offences.

Inspector Justin Cornford said the operation was focused on curbing crime escalation.

“We know people often view theft of or theft from a motor car as low-impact crimes, however we know it frequently leads to more violent offences such as burglaries, ram raids, pursuits, and evading police,” he said in a statement.

Press PLAY below for more.