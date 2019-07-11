Mother left behind as train departs with her baby on board 

Public Transport Victoria is looking into another incident involving a mother being separated from her child on Melbourne’s train network.

Witnesses say the mother got her son, who was in a pram, into a train carriage at Burnley Station at around 6pm last night.

But the doors closed before she could board the train, and she became stranded.

She was separated from her child for approximately 15 minutes, before the pair were reunited at Heyington Station.

Protective Services Officers were caring for the baby at the station.

It’s the second case of a baby being separated from a mother on a Melbourne train in three months.

Metro Trains issued warnings to commuters after a similar incident at Southern Cross Station in May.

Metro Trains General Manager of Safety and Security, Anthony Fewster, says improvements are being made to driver take off sequences, and increased CCTV screens are being installed to help drivers see down platforms more clearly.

Mr Fewster told 3AW’s Tony Jones he doesn’t believe the reintroduction of conductors would fix the problem.

