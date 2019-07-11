Motoring with Paul Maric

Every Thursday at 2pm

Paul Maric knows just about everything there is to know about cars.

He has over ten years of experience as a motoring journalist and CarAdvice’s Senior Road Tester.

He’s often travelling to exciting destinations to put new vehicles through their paces and evaluate their credentials.

Paul’s love of all things automotive comes from his father, who collects and restores cars.

He has a Bachelor of Engineering (Mechanical) and pursued an engineering career before making the jump to motoring journalism.

Alongside his regular on-air segment with Denis Walter, Paul co-hosts Car Advice with Steve Price and Trent Nikolic on Monday nights.

When Paul is off in far flung destinations, Trent Nikolic steps in to field motoring calls on Afternoons.