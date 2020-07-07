Don’t dwell, it’s up to us now: Neil Mitchell’s message as Melbourne returns to lockdown

As Metropolitan Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire return to lockdown, Neil Mitchell has urged Victorians to move through their anger over hotel quarantine mismanagement and work together to fight COVID-19.

“We’re in trouble,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“It’s up to us to get out of it. It’s down to us, not the Chief Health Officer, not the police, not the army, certainly not Daniel Andrews.

“He says this lockdown is our fault. That’s TOTAL nonsense.

“He says you got too complacent. Now, of course some people did but most did not.

“He refuses to admit any responsibility or even discuss the security fiasco which got us here – the fiasco in the hotels.

“He looks for scapegoats and today it’s us.”

But Neil Mitchell says Melburnians must move past their anger over the hotel quarantine debacle.

“I don’t want to dwell on it. Let’s get the anger over and done with and knuckle down and sort this thing out,” he said.

“It’s up to us to do it properly,” he said.

“We’ve got to stick together. We’ve got to help each other. We’ve got to follow the rules.

“Don’t panic buy. Don’t take risks. Social distance. Lock yourself away, you know what to do and you can do it. We’ve been here before.”