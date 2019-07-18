This Victorian MP is paying her teenage children and friends to be her staff

It’s been revealed an influential state MP is employing her two children in her electoral office.

Independent upper house MP Catherine Cumming has hired her 19-year-old son and her 18-year-old daughter, who’s still at school.

She also employs her niece, a long-time friend and her friend’s 21-year-old son.

The Western Metropolitan MP has defended the move to the Herald Sun, telling the newspaper she has “trust issues”, and needs to surround herself with people she knows.

MPs from both sides of politics say it doesn’t pass the “pub test”.

Ms Cumming has proved a controversial figure since her election.

She was elected as member of Derryn Hinch’s Justice Party.

Neil Mitchell, who had clashed with Ms Cumming when she was a Maribyrnong councillor, warned Mr Hinch it would end in tears and it took Ms Cumming less than a month to ditch the party for what could only be explained as trivial reasons.

“She also showed an inordinate amount of interest in the $800,000 per year she’d have earned as an Independent,” Hinch claimed in an interview with 3AW Drive at the time.

Last month, Ms Cumming told Neil Mitchell she was foggy on the details of the Transurban West Gate Tunnel deal, despite voting for it.

When Neil Mitchell pressed the point, Ms Cummings changed tack.

“You know, Neil, I came in to talk about organic waste,” she said.