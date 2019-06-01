Multiple St Kilda players in doubt for China game after falling ill

Three St Kilda players are in doubt for their game against Port Adelaide in Shanghai on Sunday.

According to multiple reports, Jack Billings, Shane Savage and Daniel McKenzie have all fallen ill overseas.

Emergencies Ben Paton and Nick Hind are on their way to China as a precautionary measure.

“We had three guys who felt ill on Friday afternoon and while they are recovering well, we wanted to cover all bases,” St Kilda GM of Football Simon Lethlean said in a statement.

“Speculation of a specific meal being the cause of these minor illnesses is completely false. As everyone knows, travelling overseas can present these challenges and we expect the players to be back to full health tomorrow.”

“With Blake Acres already withdrawn from the team with a virus, it made sense to bring over Nick and Ben.

“At this stage, we expect both will be onlookers tomorrow.”

Coach Alan Richardson has also reportedly fallen ill but is expected to recover in time to coach.

