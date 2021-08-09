3AW
Mum’s desperate plea for emergency exemption to enter Victoria with her two young kids

2 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Sign at the Victoria-NSW border

Delays on exemption permits for people wanting to enter Victoria are leading to desperate situations on the NSW-Victoria border.

Zoe, a breastfeeding mother of two, applied for an emergency relocation exemption to move to her parents’ Gippsland farm after her circumstances changed, leaving her with no home to return to in NSW.

After waiting weeks and hearing nothing, she drove to the border, where she says she was “treated as a criminal”.

“I’m a breastfeeding mother of a seven-month-old baby. I’ve got a two-year-old child in the car as well, and my dog,” she told Neil Mitchell.

“I said ‘I have a safe home just across the border on a regional farm that I’ve applied to isolate at. I’ve made multiple applications. I have not had a single phone call from DHS.’

“There was no sense of compassion.”

Zoe is currently in a caravan park in Eden. It has been 19 days since she applied for an emergency relocation permit and she hasn’t heard anything from Victorian authorities.

Press PLAY below to hear Zoe tell Neil Mitchell about her situation

Wodonga pensioners stranded in NSW after stopping on 1000 kilometre journey

Neil Mitchell
News
