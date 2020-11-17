Mum whose 10-year-old was punched in the face in park calls for attackers to be jailed

Image (above): The park where the assault happened / Google Maps

The mother of a 10-year-old girl brutally attacked in a nasty incident at a Pakenham park on the weekend says the teenagers who targeted her daughter should be incarcerated.

The Rumour File broke the news that two girls, 10-year-old Millie and her friend Emmy, 11, were attacked while sitting in a park near Windermere Boulevard eating hot chips on Saturday.

The pair were approached by two teenage girls, who were aged 16 or 17 and perceived to be of African appearance, who demanded they hand over their phones.

When Millie told the thugs she didn’t have a phone, she was punched in the face.

The offenders then turned their attention to Emmy.

Millie’s mother, Nikki, says they “threw her to the ground, punched her, kicked her, pulled her hair, stomped her, slapped her face”.

Thankfully, neighbours heard screams and came to the aid of the two young girls, but Nikki wants the offenders to be punished harshly.

“They can’t be slapped on the wrist,” she told Neil Mitchell.

“Something needs to happen first time. It’s just happening again and again and now they’re targeting babies.

“Millie will probably never go to the park again without her dad by her side, which is really tough.”

Anyone with information on the attempted robbery and assault is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at crimestoppers.com.au

