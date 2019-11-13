Music returns to Kinglake school with generous gift

A 3AW listener has come to the rescue of a school ransacked by thieves three times in under a week.

Nine guitars, five amps, a drum kit and a keyboard were stolen from Kinglake West Primary School.

Principal Mark Portman told Neil Mitchell on Monday the instruments were part of a music program which started with donations following the Black Saturday bushfires.

It wasn’t long before Damian rang in to offer three of his own guitars, dropping them off at the school today.