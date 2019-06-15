Nat Edwards opens up on ‘weird’ and ‘odd’ experience at Marvel Stadium on Friday night

Channel 7 and AFL Media presenter Nat Edwards says she felt uneasy attending Friday night’s blockbuster between Essendon and Hawthorn.

Fan behaviour has been in the spotlight all week after Carlton fan ‘Frankie’ was ejected from Marvel Stadium last Saturday for calling an umpire a ‘bald-headed flog’.

Collingwood fan ‘Joffa’ said he won’t attend an AFL game again until AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan apologises for the manner in which the league is currently treating fans.

Edwards, who was sitting on level of Marvel Stadium on Friday night, said it was an eerie experience compared to past matches she attended.

She felt she couldn’t barrack for her team as normal.

“I was watching the game last night with some friends up on level three and it was just really odd,” she said on 3AW Football.

“We remarked as we left the game that we never felt more awkward at a game of football.

“We sort of felt we couldn’t barrack in the normal manner in which we do.

“There was a (stadium) official who check tickets and he was staring people down when people were standing and cheering, regardless of if it was offensive.

“It seems like the whole issue is getting out of hand.

“It was a weird situation.”

