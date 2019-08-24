Nathan Buckley provides an update on Darcy Moore’s hamstring injury

Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley admits he’s unsure whether Darcy Moore will recover in time to play in the side’s first final.

The Pies beat Essendon by 11 points on Friday night, keeping the pressure on both West Coast and Richmond heading into their respective final games of the season.

But Moore went down with another hamstring injury, which prematurely ended his night midway through the final term.

Buckley told 3AW Football said his inability to see out the game ‘doesn’t auger well’ for his finals chances.

“I’m not confident at all,” he said.

“We really don’t know where that’s going to settle and when you don’t complete the game, it doesn’t augur that well.

“But at the same time, the initial reports suggest it’s not major but when you put a couple of occurrences in a row, it becomes major.

“There’s no real clarity of definitive outcome on what we can expect from Darcy in the next month.

“And I can’t be clear on what injury it is on the back of last night other than he can’t complete the game.”

Click PLAY to hear the full interview on 3AW Football

Image: Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images