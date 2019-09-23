Nathan Buckley reflects on the biggest ‘what if’ from Saturday night’s shock defeat

Nathan Buckley has reflected on the “biggest what if” from Saturday night’s shock loss to GWS.

“We just weren’t as clean as we would have liked to have been,” the Collingwood coach told Sportsday.

“We were a little bit off, we weren’t terrible, but we were a little bit off and the other side were really good and it happened to be in the area that they’ve been really good in the last two or three weeks.”

