Nathan Buckley will coach Collingwood for the last time on Monday.

The Pies confirmed on Wednesday he would finish up in the role he’s held for almost a decade.

“I’m really content with the decision that’s been reached and I’m pretty confident the club will be in really good shape going forward,” Buckley said.

(Photo by Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images)