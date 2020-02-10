Nathan Jones responds to feedback on Melbourne mini-series

Melbourne veteran Nathan Jones has welcomed positive feedback about the club’s documentary mini-series To Hell and Back.

The Demons have tracked their off-season with an up-close and personal film.

Jones featured prominently in the first episode.

“Hopefully it came across in a positive light and I guess what it does do is show the realness within the footy club and there’s an element of vulnerability involved in it, which made it somewhat uncomfortable for me,” Jones told Sportsday.

Access to our pre-season, like never before. This is Episode 1.#ToHellandBack pic.twitter.com/FZZeuA3itS — Melbourne Demons (@melbournefc) February 9, 2020

