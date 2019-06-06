Advertisement
Neale Daniher delivers yet another inspiring speech
Neale Daniher continues to out-do himself.
The former Melbourne coach and face of the Freeze MND campaign, again visited his former club ahead of the now annual Big Freeze at the MCG.
His speech to the Melbourne players was incredibly inspiring, once again.
It’s well-worth watching.
Click PLAY below to see it
There’s always opportunity. ✨
Thank you for continuing to inspire us, @NealeDaniher. ❤
📝: https://t.co/2WLVsMRq8e pic.twitter.com/izmi2CnfEX
— Melbourne FC (@melbournefc) June 6, 2019