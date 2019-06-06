3AW
Neale Daniher delivers yet another inspiring speech

2 hours ago
Football Featured

Neale Daniher continues to out-do himself.

The former Melbourne coach and face of the Freeze MND campaign, again visited his former club ahead of the now annual Big Freeze at the MCG.

His speech to the Melbourne players was incredibly inspiring, once again.

It’s well-worth watching.

Click PLAY below to see it

