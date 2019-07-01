3AW
Neale Daniher named Victorian Of The Year

4 hours ago
Neale Daniher has been named Victorian Of The Year.

The former Essendon footballer and Melbourne coach has recently become the public face of raising awareness about Motor Neurone Disease.

It’s led to the now annual “Big Freeze at the G” on the Queen’s Birthday.

Daniher was diagnosed with MND himself in 2013.

It’s a fatal condition which gradually kills off the nerve cells which control movement, speech, breathing and swallowing.

PICTURE: Getty Images

