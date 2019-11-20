Near record-breaking night kickstarts day of ‘toxic mix’ for thunderstorm asthma

Melbourne has sweltered through one of its hottest November night on record Victoria prepares for a day of heightened thunderstorm asthma danger.

The CBD was on track to record the hottest overnight low in November since 1901 (26.2°) until the temperature dipped down to 26.0° at 6.26am.

But that’s as low as it will go, with a scorching 39° expected today.

A stormy cool change will sweep across Melbourne in the late afternoon, bringing with it a moderate thunderstorm asthma risk.

The National Asthma Council’s CEO, Siobhan Brophy, told Ross and John today and tonight present a toxic mix.

“Plain ordinary asthma can be triggered by thunderstorms, and the high wind, and the high pollen and the high fire danger, with the smoke haze that comes with that,” Ms Brophy said.

“Adults with asthma should be taking a preventer every day to keep themselves well … and everyone with asthma should have some reliever, so make sure you’ve got that with you today.”

But Ms Brophy also said the thunderstorm asthma event of 2016 showed that days like this can be the first time adults succumb to asthma, so everyone should stay alert.

Click PLAY to hear the full interview