Neil asked, and the AFL listened: Mike Brady to perform on grand final day!
Mike Brady will perform his iconic footy anthem, Up There Cazaly, at the MCG on grand final day.
Brady will sing solo with his guitar in the lead up to this year’s decider on October 24, which is being played in Brisbane due to the coronavirus crisis in Victoria.
“It will be very emotional, I think,” Mike told Neil Mitchell.
Brady first sung Up There Cazaly at the Grand Final in 1979.
(Photo by Daniel Carson/AFL Photos via Getty Images)