3AW
Neil Balme with the latest on the investigation into Shai Bolton and Daniel Rioli

3 hours ago
Article image for Neil Balme with the latest on the investigation into Shai Bolton and Daniel Rioli

Neil Balme has revealed Richmond officials have seen vision of the nightclub fight involving Shai Bolton and Daniel Rioli that left them both nursing injuries.

Speaking on 3AW Football, Balme provided an update on what he knew about the AFL’s investigation into the matter.

Matthew Lloyd asked Balme whether he’d seen vision of the incident, whether it be CCTV or otherwise.

“I haven’t personally seen it, but our guys have,” he told 3AW Football.

“There’s nothing in it that the boys didn’t say happened, if you know what I mean.

“It was exactly the way they explained it.”

Press PLAY below to hear Neil Balme explain

