Neil Mitchell and Tom Elliott react to explosive ADF claims

Neil Mitchell says Daniel Andrews must address explosive claims from the federal defence minister that Victoria “consistently” rejected help from the Australian Defence Force with its ill-fated hotel quarantine program.

It comes after the Premier told a parliamentary inquiry on Tuesday it was “fundamentally incorrect” to claim there was support on offer.

Linda Reynolds bit back on Tuesday afternoon, releasing a statement that said the ADF was offered and was “consistently” told it wasn’t required.

It doesn’t happen often, but Neil Mitchell joined Tom Elliott on 3AW Drive to address the issue.

“If we weren’t in the middle of a pandemic, he (Andrews) would just about go, Neil Mitchell said.

“But I don’t know if you can dump him in the middle of a pandemic – it’d be too disruptive.

“He’s lying, or he’s got a bad memory – it’s one or the other.

“This is fundamental to the problem we have got in Victoria.

“We stuffed up hotel quarantine and if we’d brought in the defence force we wouldn’t be in the trouble we’re in now.

“He said the defence force was never offered and the federal government says oh yes it was.”

Click PLAY below to hear Neil and Tom discuss the matter