3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Victoria knocked back ADF assistance,..

Victoria knocked back ADF assistance, defence minister claims

2 mins ago
3aw news

The Federal Defence Minister says Victoria rejected ADF assistance with hotel quarantine.

It comes after Daniel Andrews said that wasn’t the case on Tuesday.

Linda Reynolds hit back a short time ago, releasing the following statement;

3aw news
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332