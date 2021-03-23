Neil Mitchell: Australia has a ‘chance to lead the world’ in addressing dangerous attitudes towards women

Neil Mitchell says Australia has a “chance to lead the world” in shifting dangerous attitudes towards women.

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets in Australian cities last week for the Women’s March 4 Justice.

The movement was spurred on by rape allegations in Australia’s federal Parliament.

Neil Mitchell says the turnout shows there’s a “chance here to lead the world to address properly the attitudes which brought tens of thousands of women into the streets”.

“We need to change the culture. The best place to change that is symbolic — it’s Canberra,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

He says politics should be put aside.

“Anthony Albanese is grinning at the embarrassment of Scott Morrison. Forget that,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“Stand with Morrison for a united approach to decency. Heaven knows we need it! Make it bipartisan.

“I’d set up a panel — Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese and they each nominate two women from their side.”

Neil Mitchell “doesn’t like” quotas, but thinks they might help improve the culture in Parliament.

“Have a serious look at quotas. The Liberals have failed, Labor has done better. If they can’t encourage more women into Parliament then have a serious look at quotas, at least trialling them,” he said.

“I don’t like quotas, I think they’re intellectually unsound … but the system is not working, the culture is not changing.

“Women moderate the behaviour of men. The more women in a workplace the less likely it is to be abusive or harassing. I’m fortunate — I work in what is a predominantly female workplace and I’m afraid the reality is that the workplace is better for it.”

