Neil Mitchell calls for ‘complete review’ of hotel quarantine

Neil Mitchell has called on the Victorian government to review its hotel quarantine program.

It comes after another hotel quarantine worker tested positive to COVID-19 in Melbourne.

“I think we need a complete review of hotel quarantine and the way it’s working,” he said.

“In many ways, the virus is changing and we need to as well.”

He spoke with Professor Nancy Baxter, an epidemiologist, who made several recommendations on what needs to change.

