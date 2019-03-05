Neil Mitchell catches up with Emerson Harvey, an aspiring Formula 1 driver!

He isn’t able to grab his learners permit until a week later, but he’ll be whizzing around Albert Park over the Grand Prix weekend.

Neil Mitchell has taken a keen interest in the progress of Emerson Harvey, an aspiring Formula 1 driver.

He grabbed media attention when he showed a true act of sportsmanship as a 13-year-old.

He’s now 15 and will race at the Grand Prix next week!

Neil spoke with him on Tuesday.

