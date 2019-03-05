Advertisement
Neil Mitchell catches up with Emerson Harvey, an aspiring Formula 1 driver!
He isn’t able to grab his learners permit until a week later, but he’ll be whizzing around Albert Park over the Grand Prix weekend.
Neil Mitchell has taken a keen interest in the progress of Emerson Harvey, an aspiring Formula 1 driver.
He grabbed media attention when he showed a true act of sportsmanship as a 13-year-old.
He’s now 15 and will race at the Grand Prix next week!
Neil spoke with him on Tuesday.
Click PLAY below to hear the interview!