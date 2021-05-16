3AW
Neil Mitchell debates injecting room advocate over controversial CBD proposal

1 hour ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Neil Mitchell debates injecting room advocate over controversial CBD proposal

The state government has ruled out a drug injecting room at Enterprise Park, but there are rumours a facility will be set up at the southern end of Flinders Street.

Neil Mitchell says if that goes ahead it will destroy the CBD.

“The city is struggling for its life,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“Put an injecting room on Flinders Street and you might as well kill it.”

Neil Mitchell debated the proposed injecting room with CEO of alcohol and drug program, Youth Projects, Ben Vasiliou.

Mr Vasiliou says the facility will take drug use off the streets and it will, ultimately, save taxpayer money.

“Where there might not be an understanding of the social or health related benefits, let’s talk about the economic cost saving,” he said.

Press PLAY below to hear Neil Mitchell’s debate with Mr Vasiliou

Business owner slams ‘crazy’ rumoured location for CBD injecting room

 

Neil Mitchell
News
