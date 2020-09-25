Neil Mitchell explains how Dean Jones almost ended up in politics

Neil Mitchell has paid tribute to Dean Jones, revealing the former cricket star almost ended up in politics.

Jones died suddenly on Thursday aged just 59.

“Dean and I enjoyed out chats, on and off air,” Neil Mitchell said on Friday.

“He was a real character.

“He had opinions on everything and he expressed them in a very forceful fashion.

“But he also listened.”

Neil said Jones sought his advice after he was offered what looked a safe seat in state parliament.

“He was seriously considering it,” he said.

Neil spoke with Darren Lehmann, with the news particularly striking home for him after he recently underwent triple-bypass surgery.

“I was one of those lucky ones,” Lehmann said.

Lehmann said Jones changed the way One Day cricket was played.

(Photo by Himanshu Bhatt / NurPhoto via Getty Images)