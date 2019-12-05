Neil Mitchell highlights four cases of ‘secrecy that is a potential threat to your safety’

Neil Mitchell is extremely concerned.

He’s highlighted four cases of secrecy in the courts, some which could put the rest of Victoria at risk.

“It’s not just your right to know, but it’s secrecy that is a potential threat to your safety.”

– Neil Mitchell.

The worst of those examples was on the front page of The Herald Sun on Thursday.

One of Australia’s most feared child-sex offenders is set to be ­secretly released back into the community.

“I can’t tell you who he is, or what he looks like, because the courts won’t let me,” Neil Mitchell said.

“His record is appalling.

“You should know who he is.

“You should avoid him.

“I can’t tell you.

“This is an absurd part of the system and we need to fix it.”

But it doesn’t stop there.

Neil Mitchell knows a lot about the man accused of attacking and raping a jogger along the Merri Creek trail in Coburg this week.

“I know a lot about his history – I can’t tell you anything about it because the law prevents it,” a frustrated 3AW Mornings host said.

“What I will say, though, is various organisations and agencies will have a lot to answer as this unfolds in court.

“This rape should have never happened.”

Neil Mitchell went on to highlight two more examples where information was being withheld from the public.

Click PLAY below to hear more from Neil Mitchell

Neil spoke with media lawyer Justin Quill, from Macpherson Kelley, to try and find out why the laws were in place.

Click PLAY below to hear their discussion