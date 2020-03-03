3AW
Neil Mitchell launches campaign to stick up for motorists

3 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

Earlier this month the RACV was advocating for bicycle superhighways for cyclists.

Last week the nation’s peak infrastructure body, Infrastructure Victoria, threw its support behind the RACV plan.

The Melbourne City Council wants to drive cars out of the CBD.

Motorists are being mistreated and ignored, and they need a lobby group!

Neil Mitchell is sick of motorists being treated as second class citizens, so he has decided to take up the fight.

If you’ve got a specific problem with roads or traffic send an email to fixit@3aw.com.au!

