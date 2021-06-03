Neil Mitchell on what Victoria needs to ‘keep fighting’ like the Premier has asked

Daniel Andrews has told Victoria to “keep fighting” in his first social media post in six weeks.

Neil Mitchell says that’s a given, but the state needs some encouragement and hope to get through lockdown.

“I think we need a target,” the 3AW Mornings host said on Thursday.

“I think the state government needs to give us an idea what we need to get out of this (lockdown).

“What are we aiming at? Is it zero cases? Is that what we want? If so, say it.

“Or is that the old system of a five-day average over two weeks, or a week.

“What is the target?”

Neil Mitchell also listed a number of other suggestions.

Press PLAY below to hear his suggestions