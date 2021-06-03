3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Neil Mitchell on what Victoria..

Neil Mitchell on what Victoria needs to ‘keep fighting’ like the Premier has asked

5 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Neil Mitchell on what Victoria needs to ‘keep fighting’ like the Premier has asked

Daniel Andrews has told Victoria to “keep fighting” in his first social media post in six weeks.

Neil Mitchell says that’s a given, but the state needs some encouragement and hope to get through lockdown.

“I think we need a target,” the 3AW Mornings host said on Thursday.

“I think the state government needs to give us an idea what we need to get out of this (lockdown).

“What are we aiming at? Is it zero cases? Is that what we want? If so, say it.

“Or is that the old system of a five-day average over two weeks, or a week.

“What is the target?”

Neil Mitchell also listed a number of other suggestions.

Press PLAY below to hear his suggestions

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332