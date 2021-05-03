Neil Mitchell responds to those calling the India travel ban racist

Neil Mitchell has weighed in on suggestions the restriction of flights from India is racist.

Australia suspended flights from India last Tuesday, amid record-breaking numbers of new COVID-19 cases in the country.

“Some are shouting that Australia is a racist country because we’ve restricted flights from India,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“An Australian citizen could be jailed for sneaking into the country when they’ve been in India, but that’s not racist.

“White people are restricted, black people are restricted, anybody is restricted from India — even our national cricketers.

“It is self-protective, not racist!”

Neil Mitchell says the situation in Singapore shows why it’s important for Australia to restrict arrivals from India.

“Singapore is the gold standard,” he said.

“They’ve handled the pandemic better than anybody. Now they’re heading into trouble.

“They had 16 infections on Thursday, their highest since July last year, and another nine on Friday.

“If Singapore can get into this trouble, after the way they’ve handled the crisis, every country is on the line.”

Press PLAY below to hear Neil Mitchell’s thoughts