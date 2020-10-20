Neil Mitchell says short-lived Cox Plate exemption proves state government ‘has lost the plot’

The state government has reversed a decision to allow 500 horse owners and connections to attend the Cox Plate, but Neil Mitchell says the fact they were ever permitted shows the state government “has lost the plot”.

“The government decided to change the rules … so a small crowd of owners could attend the horse races,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“This was absurd. It’s one rule for the racing elite, and to hell with the rest of you.

“Gold-rolled proof the government just didn’t understand.

“They don’t understand what you are going through, and what this pandemic is doing to your life.”

Neil Mitchell said he’s sure there would have been strict protocols in place at the Cox Plate, but it’s not fair on other struggling industries.

“They stop people visiting seriously ill relatives in hospital ,they fine shops for opening, and then at the highest levels they think it’s okay to give an exemption to horse racing,” he said.

“Who said we’re all in this together? Nonsense.”

Press PLAY below for Neil’s full editorial.