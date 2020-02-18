Neil Mitchell says explosive report shows elite Toorak school ‘just doesn’t get it’

St Kevin’s College is facing fierce backlash after an explosive 4 Corners episode revealed two senior members of staff gave references for a colleague who became a convicted sex offender.

Neil Mitchell has since had several people contact him about the elite private school.

The ABC report revealed athletics coach Peter Kehoe was privately coaching then Year 9 student Paris Street when he started sending him inappropriate messages online, telling him he was “hot stuff”.

Things only escalated from there, with Kehoe inviting the student to his home and telling him he was welcome to join him in bed.

But Dean of Sport, Luke Travers, gave character evidence at Kehoe’s trial, while headmaster Stephen Russell provided a letter at the request of Kehoe’s lawyers.

Mr Russell now says that was an error of judgement.

“Why don’t these people get it? How hard is it?” Neil Mitchell said on Tuesday.

“A person in a position of trust preys on a child – there are no excuses, there are no exceptions, there are no second chances.

“They should be thrown out and prosecuted, not supported, not getting excuses made for them.

“They should be shunned, totally and completely.

“We owe it to the victims.”

The report appears to have had immediate repercussions.

Christie told Neil Mitchell she had her son’s name on a list to attend St Kevin’s College.

“It had a great reputation,” she said.

“We thought it not only offered a really good education, but the old boys I’ve met have turned into really lovely young men.”

But that changed when she received a text from a friend telling her to turn on the ABC last night.

“I’m of the firm belief that you get bad eggs everywhere, but when those bad eggs are revealed, when complaints are made and people like those young men are brave enough to come forward and say this is happening – you wipe them straight out,” Christie said.

“You want your children to get a good education, it’s one of the most important things, but far more important than that is their safety.”

Wayne, a former student, told Neil Mitchell he’d since taken St Kevin’s off his CV.

“I don’t want to be associated,” he said.

