‘It is astonishing to me’: Reporter urges parents to watch St Kevin’s investigation

10 hours ago
Ross and John

The reporter who led a report into St Kevin’s College says her investigation originated before the infamous tram chant that first put the school’s culture into the headlines last year.

As first revealed on the 3AW Rumour File last week via leaked letter, the headmaster last week warned parents their school would feature in on ABC TV program Four Corners tonight.

Reporter Louise Milligan told Ross and John the report focuses on the school’s treatment of a child sex offender against the treatment of victims.

She implored St Kevin’s parents to watch the report.

“I would be gobsmacked by what we reveal in this program, and I would be marching up to the school and demanding answers,” she said.

Click PLAY for the full interview

Prestigious Melbourne boys school warns parents of TV report

