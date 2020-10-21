Neil Mitchell says Victoria is about to face a crucial ‘test’ with COVID-19

Neil Mitchell says Melbourne is about to face a crucial test when it comes to COVID-19.

A student who tested positive to COVID-19 at a school in Melbourne’s north has sparked a warning to residents of five suburbs and people living at a social housing block.

The department admits it’s expecting more positive cases to emerge in the coming days.

“What we are dealing with is a test,” Neil Mitchell said on Thursday.

“It’s a test, and a danger.

“The danger is if we don’t get this right, the re-opening of Melbourne could potentially be under threat.

“Slim chance, but that is the danger.

“The test. Can we get this right?

“Have we learnt from our mistakes?

“This growing cluster has to be controlled, has to be restricted and has to be suppressed.

“This is the first real test since the figures came down.”

