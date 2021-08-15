‘Disgraceful’: A furious Neil Mitchell slams ‘arrogant’ Melburnians who flouted COVID rules

Neil Mitchell is urging police to throw the book at “arrogant and ignorant” Melburnians who have flouted COVID-19 rules during this lockdown.

It comes after footage emerged of an engagement party in a Caulfield home last week, and crowds gathered for outdoor pub crawls in Richmond.

“While the rest of us are locked up, isolated from our families, stuck interstate, a group of arrogant and ignorant people is undermining everything we’re doing,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“Ignorance — idiots partying in the street, thinking it’s okay going on an outdoor pub crawl.

“Idiots organised sport in some of the parks.

“Arrogance — the engagement party in Caulfield. They weren’t ignorant, they were arrogant.”

Footage of the video from the engagement party shows the groom-to-be laughing about how the gathering is a legal function because it’s “group therapy”.

“They’re laughing at us while we’re sitting at home!,” Neil Mitchell said.

“People have been unable to see their families for months. Unable to go out, unable to bury children with proper respect, and now we hear that.

“Two things have got to happen here: Every person at that party is dealt with, the organisers get a large fine. We’ve talked about throwing the book at people before … well this lot need a whole damn library thrown on them.

“The second point, and I’m sure this will happen, it’s already starting, is leaders in the Jewish community have got to stand up and say ‘No, this isn’t good enough’.”

