Neil Mitchell slams ‘sloppy and confused’ communication of new COVID-19 rules

New COVID-19 restrictions come into effect for Greater Melbourne at 6pm tonight.

A press release announcing the new rules says “public gatherings will be limited to 30 people”.

But there has been confusion over what is deemed a public gathering.

“I’m afraid it’s sloppy and confused again,” Neil Mitchell said.

“What they’re saying, in written form, is from 6pm private gatherings in the home are limited to five visitors a day.

“Public gatherings are limited to 30 people… unless you’re at the footy, or a wedding, or a funeral, or at the pub.

“It is a dog’s breakfast.

“If these things are going to work they need to be simply explained, simply understood.”

In his press conference, Acting Premier James Merlino said the 30-person limit does not apply to major events or gatherings at venues which use QR code check-in, such as restaurants, bars and cafes.

It’s believed events such as weddings and funerals in venues operating with formal contact tracing can continue, although masks will need to be worn indoors. 3AW Mornings is seeking clarification on the rules.

