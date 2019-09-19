Advertisement
Neil Mitchell takes aim at the grand final ticket ballot fee
Hopeful footy fans are handing over hundreds of thousands of dollars in what Neil Mitchell says is a rort.
Members of the four remaining clubs have been asked to apply for grand final tickets in an online ballot, in the event their team makes next Saturday’s decider.
There’s a small fee, between $5 and $6 (depending on the club), to enter that ballot.
“And you don’t get it back, even if you miss out on a ticket,” Neil Mitchell said.
“It’s a rort.”
