Neil Mitchell takes aim at the grand final ticket ballot fee

Hopeful footy fans are handing over hundreds of thousands of dollars in what Neil Mitchell says is a rort.

Members of the four remaining clubs have been asked to apply for grand final tickets in an online ballot, in the event their team makes next Saturday’s decider.

There’s a small fee, between $5 and $6 (depending on the club), to enter that ballot.

“And you don’t get it back, even if you miss out on a ticket,” Neil Mitchell said.

“It’s a rort.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings