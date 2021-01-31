Neil Mitchell: What must happen at Collingwood now that ‘systemic racism’ has been revealed

A secret report into Collingwood Football Club has revealed a history of “systemic racism” in the club.

The independent report, revealed by the Herald Sun today, was commissioned by Collingwood and tabled with the club’s board in December.

The report finds Collingwood’s response to racist incidents between 2005 and 2014 “has been at best ineffective, or at worst exacerbated the impact”.

Neil Mitchell says the club has to make changes immediately, starting with Eddie McGuire’s resignation.

“He has been the face of Collingwood for 22 years, which is why he has to stand down now. Not the end of the season — now,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“I don’t think for a moment he’s racist but if he accepts that he presided over an era of racism which wasn’t fixed, he wears it.

“Some board members, well-known people, have got questions to answer.

“Again, I don’t suggest they’re racist but they were in a position of authority at a club we’re now told was riddled with racism.

“These people, arguably, have to take the responsibility if they didn’t know about it, if they didn’t fix it.”

Neil Mitchell says there could be “huge implications” for the club.

“Sponsors … you’d have to think they’d have a look at their deal and say ‘Hang on unless you fix this … we don’t want to be associated with you’,” he said.

“There’s no option. I think they’ve got to put in an interim president with no club history in this era of racism. Tell them to fix it, and fix it very publicly.”

3AW Mornings has contacted Eddie McGuire and former Collingwood board member, Sally Capp. Both have declined to comment.

Image (background): Dylan Burns / AFL Photos / Getty