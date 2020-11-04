Neil Mitchell’s ‘fear’ as Victoria celebrates another day without a new COVID-19 case

Neil Mitchell says Victoria’s COVID-19 figures are “great”, but he “fears” the state government may be missing an opportunity to prepare for future fights against the virus.

“Victorians have done a great job,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“It’s now up to the Premier and the authorities to make sure we’re COVID-safe.

“No more victory laps. It’s time to get back to work.

“Get out there and make sure we’re ready, because this thing … will come back.

“I fear Victoria is not as ready as it should be.”

Neil Mitchell urged the Andrews government to look to New South Wales, which has managed to suppress COVID-19 cases to low levels for months.

“Premier, please, swallow your pride. NSW has been holding its own for months against this awful thing. They could have taught us much along the way.

“Have a look at what they’re doing and if necessary, copy it,” he said.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has today declared QR codes will be mandatory at all hospitality venues from November 23. The NSW health department this week also closed a Lebanese restaurant after it failed to quickly provide customer and staff details to authorities.

Neil Mitchell thinks Victoria should do the same.

“It makes sense,” he said.

“One, they checked the restaurant, and second, they closed it because it wasn’t COVID safe.

“Does Victoria have the same powers? Does Victoria have the same plans?”