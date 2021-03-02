Neil Mitchell’s idea for a ‘real send-off’ for Michael Gudinski

Neil Mitchell says music industry icon, Michael Gudinski, deserves more than a state funeral.

He’s got an idea to honour the music legend’s life and raise money for a very good cause at the same time — a star-studded concert with all money raised going to the Royal Children’s Hospital Good Friday Appeal.

Mr Gudinski was planning a concert for the 90th Good Friday Appeal in the days prior to his death.

“Make it a real send-off concert from the people he helped make huge!”,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“I think it’s a no brainer”.

Neil Mitchell says the idea would achieve three things:

It would send off Michael Gudinski in a way he would have loved. It would give the music industry a boost, certainly that’s needed after COVID. Every dollar could go to the Royal Children’s Hospital Good Friday Appeal.

Long-time radio announcer and lead guitarist in Skyhooks, Red Symons, says he’d love to be part of it.

“I would be happy to stand amongst my fellows and celebrate Michael Gudinski. Why not?,” he told Neil Mitchell.

Image (Gudinski): Brendon Thorne / Getty