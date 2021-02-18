Neil Mitchell’s view on the Premier’s relationship with Lindsay Fox

Neil Mitchell says there is “nothing wrong” with Daniel Andrews being friends with Lindsay Fox.

In fact, he says there’s nothing wrong with the two discussing Avalon Airport (which Fox owns) as an option for a new quarantine facility.

“But there is something wrong with evasion, with a lack of transparency, with a refusal to answer a simple question that goes to the heart of how we run this state,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

It comes after Mr Andrews was asked in parliament whether he’d visited members of Fox’s family over the past six months.

“I meet with many Victorians,” Mr Andrews said in response.

The Premier’s office has since confirmed Mr Andrews dined last month at Fox’s home on the Mornington Peninsula, but says using Avalon Airport as a quarantine facility was not discussed.

“Personally, I think Avalon is probably the best spot for it,” Neil Mitchell said.

“Yes, I know Lindsay Fox well and have dealt with him a lot over the years.

“He is an astute businessman and will make money if this goes ahead, but he’s well entitled to.

“But if this goes ahead, we will need detail of who pays what and who’s idea it was.”

David Fox, Linfox chairman and Lindsay’s son, did not want to be interviewed but sent Neil Mitchell a text message he was happy to have read on-air.

He accused the state opposition of being “distasteful and disrespectful” with their questioning of the Premier in parliament.

(Photos by Getty Images)