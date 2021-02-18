3AW
Premier remains tight-lipped in parliament over Avalon Airport quarantine proposal

1 hour ago
Article image for Premier remains tight-lipped in parliament over Avalon Airport quarantine proposal

Premier Daniel Andrews has declined to tell parliament how many times he’s met with members of the Fox family in recent months.

It comes as the government investigates a proposal to build a new quarantine facility.

Avalon Airport, which the Fox family owns, has been earmarked as a possible location.

Shadow treasurer Louise Staley asked Mr Andrews in parliament whether he’d visited members of the family over the past six months.

“I meet with many Victorians,” Mr Andrews said in response.

Avalon Airport owners pitch novel quarantine idea

