Neil Mitchell’s view on whether COVID-19 vaccination should be mandatory

A study from the University of Sydney and University of WA, which published on Monday, revealed 73 per cent of Australians would support compulsory vaccination for work, travel and study.

But Neil Mitchell isn’t one of them.

The 3AW Mornings presenter says a vaccine is our ticket out of the pandemic, and international evidence on the efficacy of the Pfizer and AstraZeneca jabs is “encouraging”, but he doesn’t support mandatory vaccinations.

“A vaccine is the way out of this. You can argue which one,” he said.

“But you cannot force people to put things into their body.

“You cannot force people to be vaccinated.

“You can encourage, you can explain.”

