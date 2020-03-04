NEIL’S WHEEL! How YOU can help raise money to help sick children

It blew all expectations in 2019 and it’s back again this year!

Neil’s Wheel.

More than $300,000 was raised for The Royal Children’s Hospital in 2019 and it made an immediate difference to the lives of sick children.

So we’re doing it all again!

WHEN? This Friday, March 6 from 8.30am to 11.30am.

WHERE? Melbourne Star, Docklands.

HOW DOES IT WORK?

You need to raise a minimum of $10,000 to be released from the pod on the Melbourne Star Observation Wheel!

WHERE DOES THE MONEY GO?

A Pathology Tissue Processor

Thanks to support from Neil’s Wheel participants, children with cancer will benefit from increased accuracy in the assessment and diagnoses of their tumours.

The Royal Children’s Hospital (RCH) lab services will soon have access to new tissue processing technology.

Featuring an upgraded model for preserving tumour samples and a highly specific microtomy device for slicing and setting the samples for analysis, these new technologies will greatly enhance the speed and accuracy of processing tumour samples.

For RCH patients, this means faster and more accurate diagnoses and a reduction in need for unnecessary and painful surgeries with the new ability to do more with smaller tumour samples.

Want to get involved? Email nmitchell@3aw.com.au.

Click PLAY below to see what happened last year!