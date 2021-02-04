3AW
Neurosurgeon makes startling revelations about concussion and CTE

3 hours ago
A Melbourne neurosurgeon who has advised the AFL on concussion policy says there is an unhealthy “climate of fear” surrounding chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

Professor Gavin Davis spent several hours speaking with Gerard Healy discussing the issue, some of which was cut into an interview for 3AW.

Professor Davis said evidence showed “30 to 75 per cent” of ALL people, regardless of how they lived their life, would present with some form of CTE if they had their brain dissected at autopsy.

“For example, every time you drive your car and put your brakes on, you have a transmitted force to your brain,” he explained.

Professor Davis said, to his knowledge, the findings of the case involving football great Graham ‘Polly’ Farmer – which sent shockwaves through the sport – had not been peer-reviewed.

“Unfortunately, the media hype around this topic has created a climate of fear,” he said.

