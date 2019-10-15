New Adelaide coach sees best and fairest winner as part of the Crows’ future

Matthew Nicks admits he hasn’t been able to speak with best and fairest winner Brad Crouch since being appointed Adelaide’s new coach.

But he’s told Sportsday he’d “like to think” the star midfielder is part of the Crows’ future.

Crouch has been linked with a move to the Gold Coast.

Nicks said he’d manage to speak with most of the Crows’ playing group since being unveiled on Tuesday, but not their reigning club champion.

“I’ve tried to get a hold of Brad, he’s actually in New Zealand at the moment, he’s one of the players I haven’t got in contact with,” Nicks said on 3AW.

“I’ve made a call to most of the playing group and touched base, we had about 12 or 15 of the guys that were at the presser today, which was fantastic.

“Brad is one that as a coach coming in – you talk about good characters and good people – Brad fits exactly that mould.

“Not only that, he’s a fantastic footballer and won our best and fairest.

“He’s contracted and we want him on board.”

