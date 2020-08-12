New club enters race for Joe Daniher (on one proviso)
The Brisbane Lions have entered the race for out-of-contract Essendon forward Joe Daniher.
Sportsday co-host Sam McClure said the Lions would be looking to work out a deal with the Bombers during the trade period.
But there’s a caveat.
“Both clubs want to see him play some footy first,” he said.
The talented key forward requested a trade to Sydney last year, but the Bombers could not reach a deal with the Swans.
Daniher has played just 11 games since winning Essendon’s best and fairest award in 2017.
Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW
(Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)