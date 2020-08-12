3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

New club enters race for Joe Daniher (on one proviso)

33 mins ago
Sportsday
Football Featured

The Brisbane Lions have entered the race for out-of-contract Essendon forward Joe Daniher.

Sportsday co-host Sam McClure said the Lions would be looking to work out a deal with the Bombers during the trade period.

But there’s a caveat.

“Both clubs want to see him play some footy first,” he said.

The talented key forward requested a trade to Sydney last year, but the Bombers could not reach a deal with the Swans.

Daniher has played just 11 games since winning Essendon’s best and fairest award in 2017.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

(Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)

Sportsday
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332